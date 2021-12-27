SWAT standoff ends after hostage situation in Ford City

A SWAT team was involved in an hours-long standoff Monday morning with a male who took a female hostage in Ford City on the Southwest Side

About 4:30 a.m., the SWAT team responded to the 4200 block of West 76th Street after a report of a hostage situation, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The incident appeared to be domestic related.

The situation ended about 10:25 a.m., police said, adding that the female was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Her condition was not immediately known.

No arrests were made, and no other details were immediately available.