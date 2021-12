A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night at a gas station in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 8:50 p.m., the teen was in a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street when he was shot, a witness told Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.