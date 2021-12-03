 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two people wounded in overnight shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway at 75th Street

Expressway shootings in Chicago have more than doubled over last year.

By David Struett
Two people were shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday — the 233rd shooting on Chicago area expressways this year.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The two were taken to hospitals and expected to survive, state police said. Northbound lanes were closed for two hours while troopers investigated.

Expressway shootings in Chicago have more than doubled over last year. The year-to-date total of 233 reported shootings or reports of gunfire this year already eclipses 2020’s year-end total of 128 shootings.

In late September, state police said they would increase overnight patrols in response to the rise in shootings.

Illinois State Police received $12.5 million earlier this year to install high-definition cameras to help investigate and deter expressway shootings.

