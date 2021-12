A 16-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Back of the Yards.

The teen is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Louis Corngo in the 1800 block of West 46th Street, Chicago police said.

Corngo was walking outside about 12:50 a.m. when he was shot in the arm and leg, police said. He died that evening at Stroger Hospital.

The 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday. Further details were not immediately released.