Man shot while allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Englewood

A 27-year-old woman was being sexually assaulted by the man at gun point about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue when she reached for the firearm in an attempt to disarm him.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was sexually assaulted December 29, 2021 in Englewood.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man was shot while allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side

A 27-year-old woman was being sexually assaulted by the man at gun point about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue when she reached for the firearm in an attempt to disarm him, Chicago police said.

During the struggle, the gun discharged and a bullet struck the man, 54, in the leg, police said. He was arrested and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.

The woman wasn’t injured, police said.

It appeared to be a domestic related incident, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.

