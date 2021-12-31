 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old girl among 11 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

The girl was inside her home about 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Crandon Avenue when a male fired a gun in a different part of the house, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Nine people were shot December 29, 2021 in Chicago.
A 15-year-old girl was among 11 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old girl was among 11 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • The girl was inside her home about 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Crandon Avenue when a male fired a gun in a different part of the house, Chicago police said. A bullet grazed the teen in the thigh, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
  • Two people were shot about the same time in separate shootings in Chicago Lawn. About 2:33 p.m., a man, 18, was in a car in the 6400 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. About the same time, almost a mile-and-a-half northwest, a 20-year-old man was walking in the 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue when he was struck in the leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

At least nine people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

