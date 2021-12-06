 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Gresham

No officers were injured and police didn’t return fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were in custody after shots were fired at Chicago police officers Dec. 5 on the South Side.
Three people were in custody Sunday night after shots were fired at two Chicago police officers in Gresham on the South Side.

A male and female officer were driving west about 11 p.m. near the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue when they heard a gunshot and noticed a car in the lane next to them attempting to flee, Chicago police said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t comply, police said. He stopped in an alley in the 7700 block of South Emerald Avenue, officials said.

Two men, 20 and 23, tried fleeing on foot, but were placed in custody, police said. A 29-year-old woman in the car was also arrested, authorities said.

Police didn’t return fire and no officers were injured.

