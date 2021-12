A 20-year-old man was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 12:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, and found him lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head, shoulder, torso and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.