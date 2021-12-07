 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 shot Monday in Chicago

The day’s shootings happened on the south and west sides.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Dec. 2, 2021, in Roseland.
Three people were wounded in shootings Dec. 6, 2021, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

Three people were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a 43-year-old man who was wounded in a drive-by in the Lower West Side.

The man was moving from one tent to another tent about 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Canalport Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 27-year-old woman was shot in her home in Lawndale on the West Side. The woman was standing inside her home about 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone from outside fired shots at her window, police said. She was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

One other person was wounded in a shooting in Washington Park.

Nine people were killed, and twenty-three others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

