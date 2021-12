A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in South Shore.

He was walking about 10:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 75th Street when two people approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The attackers fled in a silver-colored four-door sedan and are not in custody, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.