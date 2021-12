Two men were shot, one fatally, Thursday night in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the pair was in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second man, 36, was struck in the hip, and foot, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.