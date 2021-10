A man was found strangled and beaten Wednesday in an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side.

Ricky Fulton, 44, was found unresponsive about 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

An autopsy determined he died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. He lived in the same block where he was found, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.