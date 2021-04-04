 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in drive-by in Humboldt Park: police

About 7:55 p.m., two men, 19 and 20, were in a vehicle driving north on Humboldt Drive, when two males approached from behind on orange dirt bikes and began to fire shots as they drove past the driver-side door.

A man was killed and another man was critically wounded in a drive-by April 4, 2021, in the 1400 block of North Humboldt Drive.
A man was killed and a second man was critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 20-year-old was grazed by a bullet on his head, struck in the back, and brought to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

