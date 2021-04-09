17-year-old boy killed, 2 others wounded in Bridgeport shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The group was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 37th Street when a black Dodge Durangopulled up and two men got out and opened fire at them, Chicago police said.

Davion Ward, 17, was struck in the back, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy who was seated in the car with Ward suffered a graze wound to the head and a man between 18 and 20 years old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.

