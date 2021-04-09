The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

17-year-old boy killed, 2 others wounded in Bridgeport shooting

The group was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of West 37th Street when a black Dodge Durango pulled up and two men exited and began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 17-year-old boy killed, 2 others wounded in Bridgeport shooting
One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting June 11, 2021, in Belmont Cragin.

Three people were critically hurt in a shooting April 9, 2021, in Bridgeport.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The group was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 37th Street when a black Dodge Durangopulled up and two men got out and opened fire at them, Chicago police said.

Davion Ward, 17, was struck in the back, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy who was seated in the car with Ward suffered a graze wound to the head and a man between 18 and 20 years old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Joliet farmers wrangle cows thrown from semitrailer after crash on Interstate 80
1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago
Cook County judge ‘refused to speak’ with police investigating another judge
CPD shifting cops to more violent beats as summer approaches
Woman claims self-defense in murder of rapper Johnny May Cash, says he beat her
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The Latest
Frank Nazar motions to his family Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with 1st-round picks
Korchinski, the seventh overall pick, is a puck-moving offensive defenseman. Nazar, the 13th pick, is a dynamic-skating center. Rinzel, the 25th pick, is a long-term project defenseman.
By Ben Pope
 
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.
Crime
Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Three of the victims were hospitalized in good condition, and one is in serious condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alex DeBrincat was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks blow up roster by trading Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach in draft-night explosion
In a crazy night at the NHL draft, the Hawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators and Dach to the Canadiens, respectively, for a combined five picks. They later acquired goalie Petr Mrazek and another pick from the Maple Leafs.
By Ben Pope
 
Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux hits a two-run home run off Cubs starting pitcher Mark Leiter Jr.
Cubs
Goodbye baseball: Cubs open series vs. Dodgers with 5-3 loss
The teams combined to hit five home runs, including two by Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
By Maddie Lee
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, July 8, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 