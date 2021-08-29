 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Authorities identify man killed in double shooting at outdoor gathering in Back of the Yards

The two were shot Aug. 29 outside in the 4800 block of South Justine Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Two people were shot, one fatally, Sunday in Back of the Yards.

Authorities have identified a man killed in a double shooting in late August in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Ignacio Soria, 42, and a woman were shot at an outdoor gathering around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 4800 block of South Justine Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Soria, of the Pilsen neighborhood, was shot in the chest and back and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 26, suffered a graze wound to her leg and refused medical treatment, police said.

No one was in custody.

