Authorities identify man killed in double shooting at outdoor gathering in Back of the Yards

Authorities have identified a man killed in a double shooting in late August in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Ignacio Soria, 42, and a woman were shot at an outdoor gathering around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 4800 block of South Justine Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Soria, of the Pilsen neighborhood, was shot in the chest and back and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 26, suffered a graze wound to her leg and refused medical treatment, police said.

No one was in custody.