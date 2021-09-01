 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 hurt, 1 critically, in West Garfield Park shooting

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were hurt in a shooting Sept. 1, 2021, in West Garfield Park.
Three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

The group was standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue just after 4 p.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition.

Another man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The third man, 28, was shot in the hand and transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

