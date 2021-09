A man was fatally shot Friday morning in Pilsen on the West Side.

About 2:50 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 50-year-old man outside unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and hand in the 1400 block of West 17th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Friday morning.