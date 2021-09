A 72-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

She was parking her Nissan Versa in the 2400 block of North Sacramento Avenue about 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and a gunman approached, Chicago Police said.

The gunman pulled the woman out of the car and fled in the Nissan while the sedan also sped away, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody.