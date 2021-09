A person was found unresponsive Friday afternoon in Pilsen on the West Side.

The male was found unresponsive with trauma to the head about 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mounty Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.