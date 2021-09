A 12-year-old old boy and another, 13, were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

The boys were standing in the front porch of a home about 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone inside a silver SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

Both were struck in the leg and they were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.