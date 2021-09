A man was charged in a fatal Austin shooting that left one dead and three others wounded in July.

Ladarius Scott, 21, was arrested Thursday in the 4100 block of W. Washington Blvd. in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

Scott was identified as one of the offenders who shot and killed 29-year-old Alexander Davis of Fernwood on July 16, in the 700 block of N. Lockwood Ave., police said.

He was charged with first degree murder and is scheduled for bond court Saturday, police said.