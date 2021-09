A woman was fatally shot Saturday morning in West Chatham on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a group of people in a parking lot about 1:25 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when she was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said. Her name has not been released yet.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning.