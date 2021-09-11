Woman in custody after 12-year-old boy killed in South Chicago shooting

A woman was arrested after a 12-year-old boy was found fatally shot Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said, adding that the incident appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

Area Two detectives are investigating.