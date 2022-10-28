Pat Nabong
Visual journalist
The K-pop Random Dance event was part of the first “Youth of Chinatown,” a three-day festival that aims to connect young people across different cultures.
The Disability Pride Parade, which took on a virtual format for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was back in person Saturday morning.
Magdalena Bay, Karate, Japanese Breakfast and Mitski performed on a rain-free night in Union Park.
The Far North Side neighborhood most closely fits the racial makeup of the city as a whole, a Sun-Times analysis of census data finds. These are some of the people who make it so diverse.
Paint the City and YourPassion1st held a community day where artists and volunteers collaborated on a mural that was inspired by the musical’s themes of truth, beauty, freedom and love.
The annual Lunar New Year celebration, which has been held on the North Side for over 40 years, according to Uptown United, featured a parade, family activities, speeches by politicians and community leaders, and cultural performances.
Fans honor Betty White in her native Oak Park: ‘If she could’ve lived to 200, we would’ve preferred that’
Over a hundred fans remembered the actress and comedian outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park Saturday morning.
A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue.
Organized by Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the “Bans Off My Body” rally in Federal Plaza attracted about 20 anti-abortion counter-protesters.