Friday, October 28, 2022
PatNabong-02.0.jpeg

Pat Nabong

Visual journalist
K-pop fans participate in K-Pop Random Dance, where people jump into the circle to dance together whenever they hear songs they know the choreography of, during “Youth of Chinatown,” a three-day event featuring hip-hop and K-pop performances at Chinatown Square Plaza, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
News
Chinatown Square Plaza turns into a dance floor for youth festival
The K-pop Random Dance event was part of the first “Youth of Chinatown,” a three-day festival that aims to connect young people across different cultures.
By Pat Nabong
 
A parade goer wearing a butterfly costume laughs while marching in the 19th annual Disability Pride Parade in the Loop, Saturday morning, July 22, 2022. This year’s parade, which is making its first in-person comeback since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is themed “back and stronger than ever.”
Chicago
Chicagoans celebrate diversity at Disability Pride Parade: ‘It’s a healing event’
The Disability Pride Parade, which took on a virtual format for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was back in person Saturday morning.
By Pat Nabong
 
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on Saturday night.
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022: day 2 Photo Gallery
Magdalena Bay, Karate, Japanese Breakfast and Mitski performed on a rain-free night in Union Park.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Pat Nabong
 
An aerial view of Rogers Park looking south.
Rogers Park
In Rogers Park, glimpses of a neighborhood that reflects Chicago’s diversity more than any other
The Far North Side neighborhood most closely fits the racial makeup of the city as a whole, a Sun-Times analysis of census data finds. These are some of the people who make it so diverse.
By Elvia Malagón and Pat Nabong
 
Barrett Keithley, co-founder of Paint the City, stands in front of a mural commissioned by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the intersection of North Rockwell Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Theater
Mural inspired, commissioned by ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ takes flight in Logan Square
Paint the City and YourPassion1st held a community day where artists and volunteers collaborated on a mural that was inspired by the musical’s themes of truth, beauty, freedom and love.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Pat Nabong
 
Dragon dancers perform during a Lunar New Year celebration along West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2022. The celebration featured a parade, family activities, speeches by politicians and community leaders, and cultural performances.
Chicago
Photos: Uptown rings in the Lunar New Year
The annual Lunar New Year celebration, which has been held on the North Side for over 40 years, according to Uptown United, featured a parade, family activities, speeches by politicians and community leaders, and cultural performances.
By Pat Nabong
 
merlin_103210228.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Fans honor Betty White in her native Oak Park: ‘If she could’ve lived to 200, we would’ve preferred that’
Over a hundred fans remembered the actress and comedian outside Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre in Oak Park Saturday morning.
By Pat Nabong
 
Police investigate Saturday after a boy was killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Crime
Woman in custody after 12-year-old boy killed in South Chicago shooting
A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Pat Nabong
 
Illinois Handmaids hold signs during the “Bans Off My Body” rally, decrying Texas’ new law that bans most abortions after six weeks into pregnancy, Friday afternoon at Federal Plaza in the Loop.
News
Chicagoans rally against Texas abortion law
Organized by Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the “Bans Off My Body” rally in Federal Plaza attracted about 20 anti-abortion counter-protesters.
By Pat Nabong
 