Woman, 17-year-old boy, shot after argument in Bronzeville

A 17-year-old boy and a woman were stuck by gunfire Saturday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The teen boy was walking with the woman about 7:15 p.m. when he got into a verbal altercation with a male suspect across the street who pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the hand and was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman, 35, suffered graze wounds to the back and shoulder and refused medical attention.

Area One detectives are investigating.