CPD officers shot at in Little Village: police

A male shot at Chicago police officers early Sunday morning in Little Village on the West Side, police said.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 25th Street when they observed a male drinking on the public walkway, police said.

When officers tried to approach him, he drew a handgun and opened fire, police said.

The male attempted to flee but was apprehended and placed into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured and police didn’t return fire, police said. Charges were pending.