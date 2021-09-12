2 wounded in drive-by in East Garfield Park

Two people were shot and wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

A man and woman, 33 and 55, were standing outside about 5:18 a.m. in the 300 block of South Sacramento Boulevard when a dark sedan drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head, and the woman in the left thigh, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The woman was taken to the same hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.