A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in Little Village on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was walking outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 26th Street when someone inside a green Dodge Charger fired several shots, striking him throughout his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of early Monday morning.