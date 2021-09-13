Man killed in early morning Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Far South Side

A man was shot and killed early Monday on a ramp to the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
The man, a 49-year-old Calumet Park resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name hasn’t been released.
The ramp was closed between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.
He was one of at least nine people killed in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend.