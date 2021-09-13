 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man killed in early morning Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Far South Side

The shooting happened early Monday on the southbound ramp to 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed early Monday on a ramp to the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The man, a 49-year-old Calumet Park resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name hasn’t been released.

The ramp was closed between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.

He was one of at least nine people killed in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man dies after double shooting in Lawndale

The two men, 27 and 29, were outside in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago festivals 2021: What events have returned, been rescheduled

Just because summer if over doesn’t mean festivals have ended. The fall brings more events. Here’s the latest updates on this year’s changing entertainment landscape.

By John Silver

At least 63 people shot in Chicago over weekend: a 12-year-old boy killed, an off-duty Chicago firefighter and 15-year-old niece among the wounded

The firefighter and the girl were wounded in one of two mass shootings.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Woman hurt when told she’s so thrifty she must be a millionaire

The person who said it has endured decades of cheap behavior from the penny-pincher and isn’t sure the friendship is worth preserving.

By Abigail Van Buren

Cook County unveils racial equity action plan

The plan is being released Monday as County Board President Toni Preckwinkle launches the third annual Racial Equity Week.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Appeal for affordable housing pushes limits of mayoral power

A planned Northwest Side apartment building prompts debate over neighborhood opposition and aldermanic power over zoning.

By David Roeder