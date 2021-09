A man was shot and killed late Monday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 24, was standing on a sidewalk about 10:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and began shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head, chest and arms and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody, police said.

