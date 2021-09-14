 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Pair wanted in string of carjackings Monday night in Bucktown, Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park

The men, traveling in a maroon SUV, carjacked four people at gunpoint within three hours Monday.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

Chicago police are searching for two men wanted in a string of carjackings within three hours Monday evening in Bucktown, Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park.

The men, traveling in a maroon SUV, carjacked four people at gunpoint, Area Five detectives said in a community alert. They also demanded PIN codes to debit cards and cellphones.

The carjackings happened:

  • about 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Honore Street in Ukrainian Village
  • about 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue in Bucktown
  • about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Moffat Street in Bucktown
  • about 10:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Le Moyne Street in Wicker Park

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 746-7394.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Navy Pier to host free, two-day festival to celebrate resurgence of art and entertainment industry

Performances will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25.. The event will be capped off with a special fireworks show.

By Madeline Kenney

Man charged in connection with shots fired at Chicago cops in Little Village

Derrick Williams, 31, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Unidentified Holocaust victim laid to rest after remains were found in the former Warsaw Ghetto

‘We are here as the family for a person we don’t know,’ Poland Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said as the bones, wrapped in white cloth, were laid to rest.

By VANESSA GERA | Associated Press

Millions lifted out of poverty due to COVID-19 relief funds, census data show

The official poverty measure, however, still showed a one-percentage-point increase in 2020, with 11.4% of Americans living in poverty — more than 37 million people. It was the first increase after five consecutive annual declines.

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar | Associated Press

Can Biden’s vaccination rule for private employers survive judicial scrutiny?

A broad standard with no exceptions better serves his goals, but it will be harder to defend in court.

By Jacob Sullum

Twitter finds new reason to mock Matt Nagy

McDonald’s featured the Bears coach in an ad to recruit new workers.

By USA TODAY SPORTS