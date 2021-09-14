Pair wanted in string of carjackings Monday night in Bucktown, Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park

Chicago police are searching for two men wanted in a string of carjackings within three hours Monday evening in Bucktown, Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park.

The men, traveling in a maroon SUV, carjacked four people at gunpoint, Area Five detectives said in a community alert. They also demanded PIN codes to debit cards and cellphones.

The carjackings happened:

about 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Honore Street in Ukrainian Village

about 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue in Bucktown

about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Moffat Street in Bucktown

about 10:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Le Moyne Street in Wicker Park

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 746-7394.