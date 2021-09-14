Man charged in connection with shots fired at Chicago cops in Little Village

A man is facing charges in connection with an incident in which shots were fired at police officers Sunday in Little Village.

Derrick Williams, 31, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

The incident unfolded about 1:40 a.m. when officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of West 25th Street, police said.

Officers allegedly saw Williams drinking on the sidewalk and approached him, that’s when he allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

Williams attempted to flee but was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was allegedly recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Williams was also issued a citation for littering, police said.

He was ordered held without bail Monday and is expected back in court Sept. 20.