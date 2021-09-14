 clock menu more-arrow no yes
17-year-old dies after shooting in South Chicago

He was standing on a sidewalk Tuesday afternoon in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two males fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sept. 14, 2021, in South Chicago.
A 17-year-old boy wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in South Chicago has died.

Michael Montgomery was standing on a sidewalk about 12:26 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two males fired shots in his direction, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The teen was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

He was pronounced dead at 4:14 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy found.

