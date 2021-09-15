 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen boy, 14, shot in Chatham drive-by

The boy was walking on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 14-year-old boy was shot September 15, 2021 in Chatham.
A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck on the foot and was taken in good condition to the Univesity of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Twi detectives investigate.

Hours earlier, another 14-year-old boy was shot in the front porch of an East Garfield Park home.

