A teenage boy was shot while driving Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was traveling in his vehicle about 11:15 p.m. in yhr 5500 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a gray car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.