3 shot in Austin

By Sun-Times Wire
A shooting left three people wounded Sept. 15, 2021, in Austin.
A shooting left three people wounded Sept. 15, 2021, in Austin.
Sun-Times file photo

Three people were shot Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing in an alley about 9:25 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a silver-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A woman, 58, was shot in the leg while a 47-year-old man was struck in the arm, police said. A third man, 50, suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

The three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were all listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

