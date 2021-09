A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The teen boy was sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive when someone inside a red car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a graze wound to the head and was shot in the arm, police said. He was transported in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area One detectives are investigating.