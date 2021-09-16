 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pair charged with killing man in front of his West Pullman home after throwing brick through window

Nathaniel Butler Jr. and Maurice Butler are accused of participating in the attack against Jerome Jenkins on Aug. 1.

By David Struett
Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a man in front of his West Pullman home on the Far South Side in early August.

Nathaniel Butler Jr., 20, and Maurice Butler, 23, were identified as participating in the Aug. 1 murder of Jerome Jenkins, according to Chicago police.

Jenkins, 35, was shot in the 12100 block of South LaSalle Street after he went outside to investigate a brick thrown through his window, police said. Gunfire erupted and he was struck several times in his chest.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Nathaniel Butler Jr. was arrested Tuesday in County Club Hills, while Maurice Butler was arrested the same day in the 8000 block of South Escanaba Avenue in South Chicago, police said.

They are due in court later Thursday to face counts of first-degree murder.

