Man charged with attempted murder in April West Woodlawn shooting

A man faces attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that happened April in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The night of April 22, Keenan Levy allegedly shot another man, 40, multiple times outside in the 700 block of East 67th Street, causing serious injuries, Chicago police said.

Levy, 33, was arrested Wednesday in West Pullman after he was allegedly identified as the shooter, police said.

He faces one felony count each of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Two warrants were also issued for his arrest.

Levy is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.