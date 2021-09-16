 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen boy shot in West Pullman

About 6:50 p.m., he was in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street, when he was shot in the thigh.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 21, 2021 in the Near West Side.
A 16-year-old boy was shot Sept. 16, 2021, in West Pullman.
A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 6:50 p.m., he was in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street, when he was shot in the thigh, Chicago police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he is in good condition.

About two hours prior, a man and woman were also shot in West Pullman. They were in the 12800 block of South Parnell Avenue, when they were shot, police said.

The man, 24, was grazed by a bullet on his facial area and the woman, 18, was grazed by a bullet on her face and chest area, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, where she is in good condition, and the man refused treatment.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning.

