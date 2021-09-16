 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman killed, 3 injured, in hit-and-run in East Garfield Park: police

A woman was attempting to cross the street in the 700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, when she was struck by one of the vehicles, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was killed and three people were injured Sept. 16, 2021, in a hit-and-run in East Garfield Park.
A woman was killed, and three people were injured in a hit-and-run Thursday evening in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 8:10 p.m., the driver of a white Buick sedan was northbound on Kedzie Avenue, when they crashed into the driver of a black sedan that was southbound, Chicago police said.

A woman was attempting to cross the street in the 700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, when she was struck by one of the vehicles, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants of the white Buick ran from the scene of the crash, police said. They are not in custody.

Three people from the black sedan were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they are in fair condition, police said.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Chicago Police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.

