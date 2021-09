A 29-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:15 p.m., he was walking with a large group of people in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, when someone approached them on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area One detectives are investigating.