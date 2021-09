The death of a man found inside a van last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

Tyler Scott, 55, was found dead with head trauma around 8 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, an autopsy found.

Police reported no arrest.