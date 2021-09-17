 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man dies in Austin shooting

The 20-year-old was in an alley about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Central Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said.

A man was fatally shot Sept. 16, 2021, on the West Side.
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was in an alley about 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Friday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported.

