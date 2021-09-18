2 killed in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two men, 29 and 34, were struck by someone in a passing red vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the eye and hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. The 34-year-old was struck once in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither have been identified yet.

No one was in custody.