2 killed in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Two men, 29 and 34, were struck by someone in a passing red vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two men were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
Two men, 29 and 34, were struck by someone in a passing red vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the eye and hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. The 34-year-old was struck once in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither have been identified yet.

No one was in custody.

