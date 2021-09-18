Man found fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Police found the 31-year-old on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks about 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of East 121st Place.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Five days earlier, a man was fatally shot inside a home during an argument about 300 feet away.

Deandre Brewer, 30, was attacked about 6:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East 121st Street, police said.

He was struck in the hip and taken to Christ, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, according to police.

Police initially said the homicide happened in the 2200 block of West 121st Street.