15-year-old girl among 2 shot in West Englewood

A 15-year-old girl was one of two people shot Saturday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

The teen and a 20-year-old woman were standing outside with a group of people about 11:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Paulina Street when someone opened fire in the distance, Chicago police said.

The girl was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The woman was shot in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was also in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.