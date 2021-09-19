2 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Two people were wounded Sunday morning in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Two men, 28 and 33, were in a vehicle traveling about 2:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Kind Drive when someone inside another vehicle began shooting, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old was shot once in the arm, and the 33-year-old once in the torso, police said.

Both self-transported to Provident Hospital in Cook County and were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

About a mile away, a woman was critically injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash.

The 36-year-old was unloading her trunk about 9:05 p.m. when she was struck by a black Lincoln SUV in the 300 block of East 47th Street, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, police said.

Police say she was parked legally on the curb.