 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

Two men, 28 and 33, were in a vehicle traveling about 2:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Kind Drive when someone inside another vehicle began shooting, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two men were wounded in a Bronzeville shooting Sunday morning on the South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Two people were wounded Sunday morning in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Two men, 28 and 33, were in a vehicle traveling about 2:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Kind Drive when someone inside another vehicle began shooting, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old was shot once in the arm, and the 33-year-old once in the torso, police said.

Both self-transported to Provident Hospital in Cook County and were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

About a mile away, a woman was critically injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash.

The 36-year-old was unloading her trunk about 9:05 p.m. when she was struck by a black Lincoln SUV in the 300 block of East 47th Street, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, police said.

Police say she was parked legally on the curb.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Woman critically injured in hit-and-run in Bronzeville

The 36-year-old was unloading her trunk about 9:05 p.m. when she was struck by a black Lincoln SUV in the 300 block of East 47th Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

15-year-old girl among 2 shot in West Englewood

The two females were outside with a group of people about 11:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Paulina Street when someone opened fire in the distance, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

NU’s comeback comes up short at Duke

Backup QB Andrew Marty leads Wildcats’ rally before late injury.

By Sun-Times wires

Lance Lynn has given White Sox all they have wanted

Despite loss Saturday to Rangers, he has been a force on the mound and off.

By Jared Wyllys

Riot Fest Day 3 reviews: Run the Jewels,Vic Mensa, Rise Against, Gogol Bordello, Gwar, Les Savy Fav

The music extravaganza got underway Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine to complement the party in the park.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times