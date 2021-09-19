5 seriously wounded in South Austin shooting: police

Five people were shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning in South Austin on the Northwest Side, authorities said.

Three men and two women were sitting on a porch about 3:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a white SUV stopped and two males opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was struck twice in his leg and once in his arm and was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

A man, 18, was struck in his back and a woman, 41 was shot in her leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in serious condition, police said.

A 42-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were both shot in the left thigh, and also taken to Stroger, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.