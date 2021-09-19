 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tow truck driver attempting to provide service fatally shot in Englewood: police

The 27-year-old was attempting to provide service about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
The 27-year-old, who hasn’t been identified yet, was attempting to provide service about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Six people, all men, have been killed in citywide gun violence since midnight Saturday.

